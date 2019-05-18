PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A boy was grazed by a bullet in a desert area north of Phoenix shooting Saturday night.
Initially reporting this incident around 7:20 p.m near Carefree Highway, the Peoria Police Department said a 9-year-old boy was with his parents in the desert shooting.
At some point a bullet projectile ricocheted off of an unknown object and then grazed the forehead of the child causing a very minor injury.
Near 8 p.m., Capt. Jake Van Hook reported that Phoenix firefighters took the boy with the "graze" injury from the scene for medical care as a precaution.
The boy was stable and talking to firefighters while on the scene.
While Phoenix fire reported that boy's age is 9, Peoria police say he is a young teen.
Peoria police also say this could've been an incident stemming from parents out shooting with children.
The situation is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.