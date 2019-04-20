PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a 10-year-old boy has died after a quad he was riding crashed into a parked truck in Phoenix.
A nine-year-old boy, who was also on the quad, was injured in the crash,.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon near 16th Ave. and Broadway Road.
Police say it appears that the children on the quad crashed into a parked truck.
Both young patients were rushed to the hospital.
The 10-year-old boy was later pronounced dead. The other boy was said to be in serious but stable condition.
"We don't know exactly how the collision occurred, but they ended up colliding with a parked vehicle," said Phoenix police Sgt. James Rothschild.
Police say they're hoping neighbors or other witnesses may have seen the accident and can shed some light on exactly what happened.
(1) comment
And why was a 9 year old riding a quad on the road? charge his parents with Manslaughter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.