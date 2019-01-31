PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 5-year-old boy, hit by a car Thursday afternoon near 27th and Maryland avenues in Phoenix has died.
“He was a good little boy,” said neighbor Denise Nealy. “He was friendly, he was nice, caring, loving, funny."
The child was identified as 5-year-old Branden Weaver Jr.
Nealy says Branden often played with her grandchildren.
On Thursday, Branden and his brother went to wait for their sister to get off the bus.
Police said it appeared Branden Weaver Jr. darted in the street between two parked vehicles, when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 71-year-old man.
“And for an innocent child to lose his life, it's sad,” said Nealy.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed.
When Nealy heard he died Friday afternoon, she gathered some of the neighborhood kids to set out a memorial for the boy.
Handwritten notes and balloons soon covered the fence near where the accident happened.
Branden's own mother, Erika Lewis, came out to see it and light a candle.
“You see these people they just came out here and did this for my baby because everybody falls in love with him. Because he was so nice, he was so sweet he loved everybody,” said Lewis.
Still in shock by what happened, Lewis says she's angry with the driver who hit her son.
“The injuries that my baby suffered, there's no way he was driving the speed limit,” she said.
Branden's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses, while neighbors want changes to be made to slow traffic through their street.
“I wish they would help and come put speed bumps out there. They need speed bumps in this area for these babies, it's dangerous out here,” said Nealy.
Sounds like the mother as well as all the neighbors know of the danger that road can be 'people all speed by' ' need to put in speed bumps' So I'll just let my toddler roam free in a world full of distraction and if anything happens to him then I'll blame whomever.
The little guy "darted out" between two cars police say " there were no signs of impairment or excessive speed." READ THE ARTICLE. 5 years old such a shame, R.I.P Brandon
Everyone pointing fingers at the driver but where were the mother and father that should have been watching the poor little guy in the first place. If my 5 year old falls off a cliff, it’s my fault not the cliffs.
Bet you anything the driver was going too fast. I see people drive 40 on a residential street. Hey morons, there are kids playing and you need to be aware at all times, off your phone, and GOING THE SPEED LIMIT!
Have a problem with comprehension? Read the article again. If you can't figure it out, shut up and go away.
Totally agree. But some dipshit has to say betcha, betcha. Anyways I never met a Wayne that wasn't mentally challenged.
Mactact sort of how anytime a hispanic person committed a crime you say, “illegal”?
MyOwnMind hey dip-sh**, have a problem with common sense? Obviously this article has been updated releasing more details.
Obviously? Or do are you one of those experts that know the truth by watching television? Mindless sheep is what you are.
Just wait till it happens to you Wayne. What do you do drive about 2 mph? A 10 year old brat ran into the side of my wife's car a few years ago and she was 5 mph UNDER the 25 mph limit.
Dean, no I don’t drive 2 mph you moron. I do however pay close attention and drive the speed limit. When on a residential neighborhood, I drive 10 because kids like to jump out. A kid hitting your wife’s car and your wife hitting a kid head on are two different things. Are all you morons here in PHX stupid?
Wayne you are the moron for not realizing the kid RAN OUT BETWEEN TWO CARS and was hit by an innocent driver. You cannot blame the driver for what the kid did, even if he was driving 15 mph BELOW the speed limit the kid should have known better or his mother should have had hold of him. I blame the mother for not teaching him properly. I live on a cul de sac and do not allow my under 12 grandchildren to play in the street. By the way I VERY much doubt you ever drive 10mph in a residential zone.
Hey parents! Watch your kids and you don’t need to worry about whether the truck was going 25 or 40
Poor baby, and poor person who hit him. People park on the side of the road all up and down our street and their young children dart all around the parked cars. I am a nervous wreck driving up and down our street just because of this... it would be awful to hit a little one like that.
Which is why you drive slow and stay alert. You must be one of those idiots that slam the brakes on when a leaf falls on your window.
