SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly selling drugs in a San Tan Valley neighborhood.
On March 13, the Pinal County Narcotics Unit got a tip from the public about possible illegal drug activity in the area.
An almost month-long investigation revealed that the teen suspect was selling various types of drugs in one subdivision. Those drugs included marijuana and butane hash oil.
When the teen suspect was arrested, sheriff's officials say he was found with a .40 caliber handgun in his possession.
During a later search of the teen's home, detectives say they found two pounds of marijuana, 39 cartridges of butane hash oil, 20 hydroxyzine (anti-anxiety) pills, suspected ecstasy, and eight sheets of suspected LSD with more than 150 individual doses.
“We want to thank the citizen who let us know this was happening. This is a great example of community policing. We cannot do our jobs effectively without the community’s help,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in a statement.
The 17-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and misconduct involving weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.