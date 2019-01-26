PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--For many young baseball fans, they look up to the athletes. But for 10-year-old Vincent Stio, it's the umpires that inspire him.
"I saw it one day on T.V. and the next day I just got into it," Stio said. "I just like calling the action."
The aspiring major league baseball umpire, along with his parents, flew to Phoenix this weekend to attend the 14th annual Umps Care golf tournament fundraiser, surrounded by MLB umpires who treated him as one of their own.
"This last year alone has been a blessing for our family," Vincent "Vinny" Stio, the umpire fan's dad said. "He’s had so many opportunities to meet some people and had fun around the guys. They treat him like gold."
MLB umpire Sam Holbrook first met Stio when Umps Care sent him to a Washington National's game.
"We took him in with the general manager and all the higher ups for Nationals and they loved having him there," Holbrook said. "I mean, how can you not hit it off with that kid? To look up in the stands and watch him call the pitches, it was so cool."
But despite national attention, Stio has continued to remain humble.
"As a father, as a parent, you can’t be prouder of your child," Vinny said. "It’s not about him. It brings shivers to me sometimes when I see how he interacts with the guys but it’s the guys that really make it happen for him.”
And for Stio to spend a weekend fundraising alongside some of his heroes, this weekend was a home run.
Umps Care works to provide financial and emotional support for children across the country.
"It’s a lot of fun to be a part of it and to see the smiles on the kids faces, that’s what it’s all about," said Holbrook.
If you want to donate, visit umpscare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.