SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to Sedona High School.
Sedona police say Thomas Zielinski was seen holding a handgun in his car while parked at the Sedona High School parking lot on Aug. 27 at about 3:30 p.m.
A witness told police that Zielinski was angry about an argument with his girlfriend.
The witness said Zielinski saw a 17-year-old boy who he thought was spending time with his girlfriend drive past his car. Zielinski then picked up the gun and pointed it toward the boy.
Police said Zielinski admitted to picking up the weapon and pointing it toward the boy driving by.
The incident caused a lockdown at the school.
According to the Sedona-Oak Creek School District, Zielinski had already been trespassed from the school the prior day.
Zielinski was charged with possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone, recklessly handing and brandishing a weapon, carrying a deadly weapon while in a car and being under 21 years old and trespassing.
Sedona-Oak Creek School District sent the following statement to parents regarding the incident:
Hello Sedona Red Rock Families,
As indicated in my final email Thursday evening following our lockdown, the Sedona Police Department investigation of potential campus danger continued after student safety had been verified. You may have now seen arrest details in the local news, but the Sedona-Oak Creek school administration wants to assure that our families receive updated information directly from us as well.
When Sedona Police officers located the individual they were seeking on Thursday at a Sedona residence, they issued him a “no trespassing” order prohibiting his entry to school property at any time. Later that day, at approximately 5:00 p.m., he entered the campus parking lot in a vehicle. This trespassing violation is one of the charges of his current arrest.
During subsequent interviews, the Sedona Police Department gathered evidence that the suspect had been in the campus parking lot earlier in the week in possession a gun, potentially to intimidate a student. This is the basis of his disorderly conduct with a weapon charge. The police department has confiscated this gun. He has also been charged with possessing a gun in a vehicle under the age of 21 and with the charge of having a weapon on a school campus.
Student safety is our highest priority. We appreciate the patience and serious behavior of our students during Thursday’s campus lockdown, and parents’ patience and diligent follow up as well. We are always grateful to our law enforcement and other emergency partners in student safety preparation.
SOCUSD Communications, Jennifer Chilton, 928-204-6828, chilton@sedonak12.org
Thank you for emailing us,
Jennifer Chilton
Director of Operational Services
Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9