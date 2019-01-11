(3TV/CBS 5) - In a world full of bullies, one 11-year-old girl wants to spread love. Madison J Ringgold started a non-profit called The Happy Bracelet Project, giving bracelets to kids around the world.
It all started as a random act of kindness when Madison J gave a gift to a friend having a bad day.
"I felt like she needed a happy bracelet to make herself happy," said Madison J.
She said the little bracelet made a big difference.
"After I saw her reaction to the bracelet I was like, wow, it made her happy, so I could do this for other kids too," said Madison J.
Madison J said it makes her happy to make other kids smile. She sends bracelets to kids all around the world. So far, she's made 5,000 bracelets.
"There’s other people in this world, not just me, not just my family," said Madison J. "There’s other people who need more love."
She said she hopes to give away 1,500 more bracelets in 2019.
