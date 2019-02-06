SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The teen who was arrested in connection with the murder of his aunt in Sun Lakes is being charged as an adult.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office confirmed the decision on Wednesday.
Deputies said 14-year-old Ares Adle stabbed 42-year-old Tonya Harper in the neck during the early morning hours on Friday.
Arizona's Family is identifying the boy because he is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder.
Investigators haven't said what led up to the murder.
Sun Lakes is about 30-40 minutes southeast of Phoenix along Interstate 10 or Loop 101.
