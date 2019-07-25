YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man was arrested for fraud after deputies say he posed as a contractor and took a $19,000 deposit from a victim for a roofing project and never started the job.
The victim told deputies he gave over $19,000 to 35-year-old Seth Jackson to work on his roof.
Deputies say Jackson claimed he was a licensed contractor and the victim knew that Jackson was associated with roofing companies in the past.
Jackson represented himself as a licensed contractor with his own business called "24/7 Roofing" out of Camp Verde.
The agreed cost of the project was to be $39,000, requiring a $19,500 deposit.
Deputies say the victim wrote the deposit check to Jackson directly, not using the roofing company name.
Jackson never did any work on the roof.
The victim provided deputies with text messages between himself and Jackson where Jackson admitted to using some of the money to cover issues related to personal problems and to buy tools.
The victim eventually reported Jackson to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors while providing the opportunity over the last several months to complete the work, even offering to help when needed.
The victim even received photos via text message from Jackson to show roofing work on his home when it was not the victim's home.
The victim reported all of this to YCSO on June 30 and on July 10 deputies found Jackson at a family home in Cordes Lakes and questioned him.
Jackson admitted to not being a contractor.
Deputies then looked into his references for roofing work and discovered that he was never on the payroll of the roofing companies he referenced.
Jackson was arrested on July 19 for fraud.
So how do you get the scam artist out of a person?[scared]
40k for a roof job? You could have it built from scratch for that.
