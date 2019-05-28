PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deputy who stopped a driver who made an illegal lane change in Prescott discovered the pickup truck had stolen guns from Phoenix, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy noticed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Zachary Foster from Phoenix, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and then received what looked like a marijuana cigarette from a man riding shotgun while heading west on Highway 60 near Frontier Village, YCSO said.
He then made an unsafe lane change, so the deputy stopped him at the Yavapai College parking lot, according to deputies.
YCSO said Foster and the front passenger, 23-year-old Alexander Hugo from Phoenix, admitted to passing a marijuana cigarette. The passenger in the back, 20-year-old Michael Cernak from Phoenix, admitted he ate the remains of the cigarette, deputies said.
Also in the back of the pickup truck, were 21-year old Nicholas Lamb and 23-year-old Raphael Villa.
When the pickup truck was searched, YCSO said a stolen Springfield .40 caliber handgun and a stolen .45 caliber Glock were found.
Lamb admitted to owning the Springfield handgun, and Cernak said the Glock was his, deputies said.
Four grams of THC wax and marijuana paraphernalia were also found in the pickup truck, YCSO said.
Another handgun was found in Villa's backpack but the serial number "checked OK," deputies said. But in the bag were 6 grams of THC wax and a loaded Glock magazine.
Lamb was booked on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.
Cernak was booked on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and weapons misconduct.
Villa was booked on charges of possession of a narcotic wax and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.
