YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yuma County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one of its employees has resigned amid allegations that they posted "inappropriate comments … via social media."
YCSO said it suspended the employee, who has not been identified, on Sunday after the public brought the online comments to its attention. An investigation was launched Monday morning. At the same time, the employee resigned from the agency.
"Employees of the Sheriff's Office are held to the highest standards and our employees believe in holding each other accountable to our community and the 'Law Enforcement Code of Ethics,'" a brief news release from YCSO explained. "Comments such as those that were posted are not condoned and will not be tolerated."
The agency did not elaborate on the nature of those comments.