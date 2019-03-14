PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is searching for the people who stole an elderly man's debit card, then proceeded to use that card all over Prescott Valley.
On March 3, YCSO deputies were called to a group home in Dewey after a reported theft involving an 86-year-man who lives there. Deputies learned that someone had stolen the man’s debit card from his wallet.
As the investigation continued over the next several days, it was discovered the stolen debit card had been used since March 1 at various businesses in Prescott Valley.
A total of $1,200 was charged at locations including Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Burger King, McDonald’s, Subway and Jack-in-the-Box.
The suspects also went to the Chevron at Highway 69 and Kachina Place in Dewey on two occasions, charging a total of $200 for gas.
Recently, deputies were able to obtain security video from Home Depot, Hobby Lobby and the Chevron gas station. The video shows people who made purchases with the victim’s stolen debit card. Their vehicles are also visible in the videos.
Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying those suspects or vehicles.
YCSO has this message to the people who committed the crime: "To our suspects- it is just a matter of time before you are caught. We encourage you to turn yourself in immediately."
If you have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at 928-771-3260. You can also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You can stay anonymous, and you could also be eligible for a reward.
(1) comment
This guy is truly a criminal mastermind, with exquisite taste! Someone should write a book on his daring escapades.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.