PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several people have been arrested in a northern Arizona drug bust after one of the suspects was admitted to the hospital with illegal drugs in his clothes.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say that on April 6, Prescott police were dispatched to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center regarding a patient, 30-year-old Thandan Hammel, who was admitted for an apparent opioid overdose.
When medical staffers were removing Hammel's clothing and shoes, they allegedly found heroin, meth, and Xanax pills -- possibly containing fentanyl. After he had recovered, Hammel agreed to speak with detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) task force.
Hammel told detectives this his girlfriend, 25-year-old Alexis Wilkes, had dropped him off at the emergency room and left, but eventually returned. Hammel let detectives search his phone, where they reportedly discovered several texts describing the buying and selling of a large amount of illegal drugs.
Detectives then spoke to Wilkes, who admitted to dropping off Hammel at the hospital and leaving with a "black bag of drugs" that she intended to "throw away, according to YCSO. Wilkes consented to authorities searching her phone, which also reportedly contained text messages regarding the purchase and selling of drugs.
Detectives search the couple's apartment and found nearly one ounce of black tar heroin packaged for sales, along with meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Digital scales used by Hammel and Wilkes were also seized.
Wilkes was arrested later that afternoon, and Hammel was taken into custody the following day after he was discharged from the hospital. Tests for fentanyl involving the tablets came back positive, officials say.
Information gathered during the investigation also led to the arrest of an alleged heroin dealer, 24-year-old Alex Klingensmith, who was already on probation.
On April 9, PANT detectives served a search warrant at Klingensmith's home in Prescott Valley and detained five people, including Klingensmith. Among those detained included 29-year-old Aaron Mauger and 30-year-old Sheali Mandik. During their search, authorities say they found meth, heroin, pipes, mirrors and credit cards.
Hammel and Wilkes were booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and face multiple charges, including possession of narcotic drugs and drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. Hammel remains in custody with a bond of $20,000, and Wilkes has a bond of $5,000.
Sheali Mandik and Aaron Mauger face charges including possession or use of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both remain in custody on a $2,500 bond.
Alex Klingensmith, who is being held without bond at the Camp Verde Detention Center, faces charges including possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession or use of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.