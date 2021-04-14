PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible kidnapping suspect after a man tried to grab a young girl riding her bike near Prescott Valley on Tuesday.
According to YCSO, deputies received a call Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. that someone tried to kidnap an 8-year-old girl in the Castle Canyon Mesa area, which is about 4 miles southwest of Prescott Valley. Deputies say the girl was riding her bike near East Duchess Drive and East Princess Lane when a man driving a black truck stopped in the street, opened his door, and reached out to grab the girl.
A witness nearby reportedly saw what the man was trying to do and yelled at the girl to run. The man sped away from the area heading toward North Date Creek Drive. Deputies searched around the neighborhood and talked to two witnesses at the scene, who provided a suspect description.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, with red or orange hair that's wavy in the front. He was seen wearing a white shirt. The truck is described as a shiny black truck with a black interior. The witnesses said the truck appeared to be lowered with smaller wheels.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at (928) 771-3260. A cash reward of up to $800 is available for a direct tip to Yavapai Silent Witness that leads to the suspect's arrest in this case. Calls can be made to 1-800-932-3232 or submit your tip online.