VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released edited bodycam video and audio of a deputy-involved shooting in northern Arizona earlier this month.
On the evening of Nov. 7, deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in the Village of Oak Creek. A woman had discharged a firearm, according to sheriff’s officials.
The woman, 56-year-old Wendy Jones, allegedly confronted the deputies outside of her home. She was reportedly armed with a handgun. Sheriff’s officials said deputies told the woman numerous times to drop the weapon but she did not, and was shot by deputies. She did not survive.
YCSO released edited bodycam video and audio of the incident on Nov. 21.
6:34 RAW VIDEO: YCSO releases edited video and audio of a deputy-involved shooting earlier this month
In the video, you can hear deputies shouting to the woman, "Put the gun down!" and "Drop the gun!" numerous times before any gunshots were heard.
The shooting is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.