PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing a felony charge after the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says he pretended to be a police officer.
Investigators said 72-year-old Joseph Collins from Prescott Valley was pulling behind other drivers and activating lights on his car. YCSO said Collins had a light bar on his roof, a light bar in his rear window, law enforcement stickers and a radio antenna similar to those on police vehicles. He was also wearing a bright green reflector vest, similar to one worn by a police officer.
An off-duty YCSO detention officer said he saw Collins pull behind somebody and turn on his lights. When that driver slowed down, Collins pulled behind the detention officer's car too and turned on his lights again, YCSO said. When the detention officer pulled up next to Collins, he asked him if he was a police officer, he said "maybe," according to deputies. He then drove off.
After sending out his license plate number to other law enforcement agencies, Collins was found.
According to the sheriff's office, he denied he tried to pull anyone over. He claims he was following a driver because she might have been having a medical issue, but he stopped once she started driving normally. Collins said the light bars are just safety devices.
On Saturday, Collins was booked into jail on one count of impersonating a peace officer.
If anyone had similar contact with Collins, they are urged to call the sheriff's office at 928-771-3260. Refer to file 19-039220.