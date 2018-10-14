CORDES LAKES (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are searching for a man and woman they say used counterfeit money to pay for items at a store Saturday in Cordes Lakes.
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a fraud report at a Family Dollar Store near Hitching Post Way and S. Stagecoach Trail, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were told a couple came into the store around 6:30 p.m. and paid with cash at the register after shopping. The pair made separate transactions at the register and each paid with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to YCSO.
Authorities said the employee was not sure if the money was real until a supervisor confirmed the bills were counterfeit. Deputies also confirmed the money was counterfeit.
The woman told the clerk she and the man were from Phoenix and traveling to Prescott Valley. Both suspects were seen on camera with multiple hundred dollar bills in their wallets, according to YCSO.
The male suspect was described as white, about 6 feet tall with grey buzzed hair and a goatee. He was also wearing a black jacket. The female suspect was described as dark skinned, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with bleached blond hair. She was wearing a black shirt and athletic black pants, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts was asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or report a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
