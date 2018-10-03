YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) − A man is lucky to be alive after he collided head on with a semi-truck while attempting to pass in a no passing zone Wednesday morning.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the collision at Cornville Road near mile marker 3 at 9:30 a.m.
They say a man in a 1993 Cadillac sedan passed in a no passing zone driving west and crossed the center line of the roadway.
The semi-tractor rig heading eastbound could not avoid the oncoming vehicle and collided head on.
The sheriff's office says the Cadillac driver was pinned behind the wheel and it took a fair amount of time for first responders to extricate him from the vehicle.
He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the semi driver exited his vehicle upon impact and helped keep flames at bay involving the Cadillac.
The sheriff's office says several witnesses provided accounts of the Cadillac driver attempting to illegally pass.
There were no signs of impairment on either driver.
Cornville Road was closed until 2 p.m. and then reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
