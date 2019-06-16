CHINO VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after a teenager died in a shooting near the town of Chino Valley Sunday evening.
Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say the incident occurred in a remote area along Perkinsville Road, east of Chino Valley around 5:15 p.m.
According to YCSO, a group of individuals were having a party and drinking alcoholic beverages.
Sheriff officials say 19-year-old Johnathan Rice was in possession of a revolver and had been firing the gun randomly.
While a group was inside the bed of a pickup truck, Rice fired several shots. Police say one of those shots struck 16-year-old Aneesa Williams in the head.
An off–duty police officer was in the area and contacted deputies of the incident. YCSO said the off-duty officer had to drive to another area since there was no cell phone service at the shooting scene. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to YCSO, Rice and Williams were with at least two other people at the time of the incident.
Rice was arrested following the incident. He was charged with second degree murder.
The detailed circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation.
(2) comments
Idiot kids with nothing better to do.
Terrible loss of a young life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.