YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two K-9s with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) helped deputies in the discovery of two large loads of marijuana near Ash Fork in northern Arizona. In all, deputies seized 137 pounds of pot, some of which was disguised as wrapped Christmas gifts.
Dec. 30, 2020
On Dec. 30, 2020 at around 2:30 PM, a YCSO K9 deputy pulled over a driver headed east on I-40 near Ash Fork. When the deputy made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Samson Budagyan from California, the deputy said he could immediately smell the odor of raw marijuana from the interior of Budagyan's car. The deputy says Budagyan was deceptive in answering the his questions in an apparent attempt to conceal his illicit actions. The deputy then noted several wrapped Christmas gifts in the car. Budagyan claimed the gifts "were for his kids," YCSO says.
When the deputy asked Budagyan if he would consent to search, YCSO said he denied the request. That's when the deputy deployed his K-9 partner, Maximus, for a sniff around the outside of the car. When Maximus alert to the odor of drugs, the deputy searched the car. Inside the vehicle, the deputy said he found several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana concealed in boxes wrapped in Christmas paper, along with three suitcases in the trunk area, also containing marijuana.
According to YCSO, a total of 95 pounds of marijuana was seized. Budagyan was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has since been released on a $40,000 bond.
Jan. 7, 2021
On Jan. 7 at around 9:15 a.m., deputies pulled over a driver on I-40 near Ash Fork. During contact with the driver, 50-year-old Phatsavong Rasasy of Alabama, the deputy said he detected an odor of marijuana coming from the interior of Rasasy's SUV. The deputy said Rasasy was extremely nervous and deceptive in his answers, and initially denied there was any marijuana in the vehicle. A short time later, Rasasy admitted there was actually a small amount of pot in the SUV, YCSO says.
Based on a reasonable suspicion that Rasasy may have been involved in illicit drug activity, and following his refusal to allow a search, the deputy deployed his K-9 partner, Haddie, for an exterior sniff around the vehicle, YCSO says. Following Haddie’s alert to the odor of drugs, a search was conducted. According to YCSO, a duffel bag found in the back of the SUV contained 22 pounds of marijuana. The deputy said he found an additional 20 pounds under a blanket in the back seat. Rasasy then admitted transporting marijuana from northern California to an eastern state and had been paid several thousand dollars to do so, according to YCSO. Rasasy was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of marijuana for sale, possession/use of marijuana for sale, possession/use of marijuana and possession/use of drug paraphernalia. He remains in custody on a $15,000 bond.