BAGDAD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two Bagdad, Arizona women are facing animal cruelty charges, including a felony count, after their young purebred husky was found with a leg injury so severe it resulted in amputation.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office first heard about the injured dog on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. The anonymous caller said the animal had "a nearly detached leg." When a deputy arrived, he saw that the dog's "left rear leg was essentially not attached, connected only by a portion of flesh." The deputy also said the bone was exposed and the injury was bloody.
According to YCSO, Maria Hooke, 28, and June Stevens, 21, came out of their home while the deputy was with the dog, named Sister. They told the deputy that Sister is less than a year old and confirmed that she belonged to them.
When the deputy asked how Sister got hurt, Hooke and Stevens said they had leashed her inside a kennel while they went out of town for three days. YCSO noted that their trip was more than two weeks before they were called about Sister.
"After returning home, they found the dog entangled in the leash resulting in the injured leg," according to YCSO. "They used wire cutters to free the dog."
Although Sister's injury festered and got worse in the two weeks after the women's trip, neither one took her to the vet.
[PHOTOS: Arizonans accused of abusing animals]
Hooke reportedly "intended" to take Sister in this weekend after she got paid, and said she called a Prescott vet to make an appointment, as well as a Bagdad vet and the Sheriff's Office.
"[T]he deputy reported these claims to be unfounded," YCSO said.
YCSO Animal Control Officers took Sister to Prescott Pet Emergency. Because her leg was septic, a vet from the Yavapai Humane Society had to amputate it at her hip. The YSCO Animal Control Officer says Sister is doing well now.
Both Hooke and Stevens were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. They have been released pending a case review and also have signed a surrender waiver for Sister. That means the Humans Society will take care of her until she's well enough to be adopted.
[RELATED: Arizona bringing tougher penalties for animal cruelty cases]
Bagdad is about 100 miles northwest of Phoenix and 60 miles west of Prescott.