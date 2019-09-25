NEAR PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into their car on Tuesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
It happened on Iron Springs Road outside of Skull Valley just after 3 p.m.
The driver of a Chevrolet truck was heading north toward Prescott when he went across the center lines and slammed into a Toyota sedan, which was going south, deputies said.
The two people inside the Toyota died at the scene.
The man and his passenger in the truck suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, deputies said.
Names and ages haven't been released of those involved since next of kin haven't been notified, YCSO said.
"There has been some difficulty tracking down family members," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
An investigation is underway.