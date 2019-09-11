BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men and one woman were arrested after they kidnapped two men from the Rock Springs Café, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
According to investigators, 27-year-old Brittney Jessup, who was in on the kidnapping, and two men she knew, left her home in Diamond Valley outside of Prescott to drive to Phoenix, and made a stop at the famous café off of Interstate 17 to use the restroom.
The two men went inside while Jessup waited outside.
When they came out, Jessup was in a white 2015 Ford Fiesta with 34-year-old Jared Daricek in the driver's seat and 33-year-old Zachary Olmsted was in Jessup's car.
All of the men's stuff from Jessup's car was gone. Daricek then told the men to get inside Jessup's car or "something would happen to Brittney," YCSO said. The men were told Jessup owed them money.
As the drivers left, the victim in the front seat tried to call 911 but was assaulted by Olmsted, deputies said. The other victim, who was in the back, started kicking Olmsted. That's when both victims jumped out of the car while Olmsted was driving on the I-17 on-ramp.
One of the victims suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital with multiple skin cuts and head injuries, said YCSO. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
A witness saw the men jump out of the car and took a photo of both cars, deputies said.
Using the photo, detectives tracked down Jessup's car back to her home. Jessup and the car were found the next day.
YCSO says Jessup admitted to being involved but didn't say anything else other than it was a "drug deal gone bad." Deputies said she helped arrange the kidnapping setup at Rock Springs Cafe. They also found heroin and drug paraphernalia at her home, YCSO said.
Detectives tracked the Ford Fiesta to a home in Phoenix. The registered owners said the car was used by their daughter, who said she lent it to Daricek because he needed to pick up a friend in Black Canyon City, YCSO said.
Daricek and Olmsted were eventually found and admitted to being involved, YCSO said. The victims' stolen items were found at Olmsted's home, according to deputies. Olmsted also had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine on him where he was arrested.
Jessup, Daricek and Olmsted all face assault, endangerment and kidnapping charges.
Jessup faces an additional charge of possession of cocaine.
Olmsted is being charged with an additional count of possession of a controlled substance.