PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A 38-year-old man and two other people have been arrested after fentanyl, meth and heroin was found where children live in Prescott.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said on June 26, Ryan Hogg was found in possession of a liquid testosterone compound which later showed to have fentanyl compound mixed in.
During a search warrant, it was discovered that three children, ages 6, 8 and 17 were found living in the home.
According to YCSO, meth was found in the children’s bathroom and numerous syringes and plastic tubes with heroin and marijuana on them were found around the home where the child had access.
In addition, dog feces and trash were found around the house.
Hogg was booked on possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia and child abuse.
YCSO said 32-year-old Alexander Riordan and 35-year-old Ashley Sykes were both arrested for their involvement and booked on similar charges.
