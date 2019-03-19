PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested two men accused of stealing an elderly man's debit card and then using that card to make purchases all over Prescott Valley.
Robert Urzua, 50, and his son Alex Urzua, 24, were identified as suspects involved in the theft of an 86-year-old man's debit card on March 15.
[ORIGINAL STORY: YCSO: Suspects stole elderly man's debit card, used it all over Prescott Valley]
Deputies were called to a group home in Dewey on March 3 and learned that the man's debit card was stolen from his wallet by someone.
During the investigation, it was discovered the stolen debit card had been used at various businesses in Prescott Valley since March 1.
A total of $1,200 was charged at locations including Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Burger King, McDonald's, Subway and Jack-in-the-Box.
The suspects also went to the Chevron at Highway 69 and Kachina Place in Dewey on two occasions, charging a total of $200 for gas.
YCSO learned that Alex was directly involved in the theft at the gas station, saying that he called friends and offered free gas if they came to the gas station.
Deputies located the vehicle, a white truck, that matched surveillance video obtained from Home Depot, Hobby Lobby and the Chevron gas station on March 16.
Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle in Humboldt and Alex was behind the wheel. While searching the vehicle, they found meth, a meth pipe, a Burger King gift card, which was allegedly purchased with the elderly man's gift card, and gas cans in the bed of the truck.
Alex was arrested and booked on charges including fraud, fraud schemes, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,500.
YCSO said as the investigation continued, deputies confirmed that most of the purchases with the victim's stolen bank card were for repairs at Robert's home and other property would likely be located inside.
A search warrant was served at Robert's home in Humboldt but he refused to come out and hid inside a locked closet. Once outside, Robert refused to follow deputies' commands and they had to use force to take him into custody.
A search of the home revealed a meth pipe and stolen items from Hobby Lobby and Home Depot allegedly used with the victim's debit card.
Robert was arrested and charged with various charges including theft and fraud. He was on active probation and was out on bond regarding an unrelated case. His current bond was set at $5,000.
Sounds like great police work. Well done.
