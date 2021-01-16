PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 65-year-old man was shot and killed following a standoff with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies Friday night.
According to YCSO, deputies responded to a home near Coyote Springs Road and Saddlehorn Trail, which is about 8 miles north of Prescott Valley, around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man shooting at a home. Deputies were told the man was depressed over ongoing family issues.
When deputies arrived, they were told the man was hiding in a shed on the property, still armed with a gun. Deputies evacuated several neighboring homes, and SWAT teams and negotiators were called out to help. Negotiators tried talking to the man to try and deescalate the situation, but the man refused to cooperate. YCSO says the man threatened to kill deputies and commit "suicide by cop."
Around 11 p.m., the suspect reportedly fired several shots towards deputies from the shed. No deputies were hit or injured. Then just before midnight, the man started shooting again from the shed, and a SWAT deputy shot back and struck the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
"This was an extremely difficult situation, and our thoughts are with the suspect's family. I want to praise the efforts our deputies, SWAT, and crisis negotiators made during this incident, and I'm grateful no one else was injured," said Sheriff David Rhodes, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
The Department of Public Safety will be investigating the officer-involved shooting. The man's identity has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
This is the 6th officer-involved shooting reported in the state of Arizona this year.