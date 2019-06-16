CHINO VALLEY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager has died after a shooting near the town of Chino Valley.
Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say a 16-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head in an area along Perkinsville Road, east of Chino Valley around 5:15 p.m.
Sheriff deputies were called to a remote area at mile marker 12 along Perkinsville Road after receiving reports of a shooting.
They discovered that the teen was shot in the head and died.
Yavapai County Sheriff spokesman, Dwight D'Evelyn said deputies detained three men who were there. D'Evelyn said investigators believe one of the men is the shooter.
The handgun involved in the shooting was found at the scene.
The investigation is still underway. D'Evelyn says there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
Terrible loss of a young life.
