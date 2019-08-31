PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An 18-year-old driver died following a rollover crash near Prescott early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Williamson Valley Road at mile maker 3, near Prescott.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Caitlyn Smiddy, 18, of Upland, California was driving a red Saturn station wagon when she left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
YCSO said Smiddy was ejected when the vehicle landed on the driver. She was dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
Deputies llater learned that friends of Smiddy aided the passenger to safety and also attempted to lift the car off the driver, but were unsuccessful.
Witnesses told deputies they saw Smiddy was driving at high speed and had passed another vehicle before going into a skid.
Deputies added Smiddy overcorrected and slid of the roadway into the ditch as the vehicle rolled.
Deputies are also attempting the determine if another vehicle played a role in the collision.
The crash is under investigation.