A Prescott Valley man landed in jail after making a prank phone call Friday to a business competitor about a mess from a murder scene.
Yavapai County Sheriff Office spokesman, Dwight D'Evelyn said on Oct. 12, Prescott Valley resident Todd Thompson, 43, admitted to calling a cleaning company saying he just killed his ex-wife and needed cleaning services because “there was blood everywhere.” This particular cleaning company specializes in emergency clean-up after disasters, said D'Evelyn.
Sheriff officials responded to the reported murder scene and found no evidence of any disturbance.
Investigators were able to track the call to Thompson and learned he owns a different cleaning company about 4 miles from the targeted business that took the prank call.
Thompson told investigators said it is a common joke among his profession to call in fake "murders and disasters," as a prank targeting competitors.
D'Evelyn said Thompson was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center.
Thompson is being charged with aggravated harassment per domestic violence, endangerment per domestic violence, threatening and intimidating, disorderly conduct and false reporting.
Thompson has since been released on a $25,000 bond.
D'Evelyn said their office will not tolerate pranks like this and although this is a rare occurrence in the county, anyone considering such actions can expect the same result suffered by Mr. Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.