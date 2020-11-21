ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Missouri man is facing felony charges after a Yavapai County Sheriff K9 discovered drugs during a traffic stop along Interstate 40 this past week.
Yavapai County Sheriff officials say 67-year-old Edward Fitzgerald was pulled over late Thursday morning for a traffic violation on I-40 near Ash Fork.
During the stop, Yavapai officials say Fitzgerald tried to direct the conversation away from questions of illicit drug possession and transportation. He denied a request by deputies to search his car.
The deputy directed his K9 partner, ‘Max,’ to conduct a ‘free air’ sniff around the vehicle. When Max alerted to the odor of drugs a search of Fitzgerald's car was conducted.
Deputies found 2 metal food container cans on the backseat underneath a blanket and pillow. When investigators opened the cans, 2 vacuum sealed bags were found inside which were eventually confirmed to contain methamphetamine. A total of 10 pounds of meth was seized, officials say.
They also found a .22 caliber handgun in the center console of Fitzgerald's car. He admitted he knew the drugs were in the vehicle but refused to sat anymore, officials say.
Fitzgerald was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct.