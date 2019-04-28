YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A scam where a caller claims you failed to appear for jury duty and owe a fine is getting popular again, especially in Yavapai County.
The sheriff's office there said they've received several reports about the scam from victims of the jury scam during the past several days.
In the scam, the caller claims to work for a police agency or a sheriff's office. The scammer uses special software so the caller ID shows up as the agency's phone number.
The caller claims warrants have been issued for the arrest of the victim and fines need to be paid.
YCSO says the caller will sometimes put on his "supervisor," which is another crook, who says the fines are $3,000. However, they usually only accept pre-paid gift cards, which is a big red flag that it's a scam.
The suspects also use "professional phrases and demeanor" to intimidate the victim.
YCSO wants to remind the public that law enforcement agencies and court officials will never call to ask for money to pay fines on a warrant.
Deputies also hope businesses that sell pre-paid gift cards are aware of scam victims since they often buy multiple cards in the same amount.
The victim is usually elderly and shows a "stressful" demeanor since they're rushing to buy the cards to avoid "arrest," YCSO said.
Arizona is the most corrupt state in America
