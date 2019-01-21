CROWN KING, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) The Yavapai County Sheriff's rescue team found an 18-year-old who was reported missing last weekend in Crown King.
According to YCSO, 18-year-old Jhon Stiven Zuluaga Ossa was first reported missing by his family Sunday afternoon.
Before he was found, family told deputies that Ossa was last seen driving an ATV in the area of South Senator Highway and Forest Service 362 near Crown King.
That's when Yavapai County Sheriff's Office began their search. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helicopter also assisted with the search.
At around 8:15 a.m. Monday, Yavapai County Sheriff's rescue helicopter was flying in the area, when they found the teen and his ATV near Forest Road 362.
The helicopter picked the teen up and took him to a nearby command post.
Ossa told deputies that he got lost and ran out of gas. He also told deputies that he was able to find an unoccupied mobile home to stay in overnight and avoid the cold. Ossa was not carrying a cell phone.
Crown King is located about 57 miles south of Prescott.
(1) comment
The Yavapai County Sheriff's rescue team found an 18-year-old boy who was reported missing last weekend in Crown King.
Since when is an 18 year old man considered a boy?
Gee....I wonder why the media is so disliked and not trusted......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.