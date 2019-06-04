PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man out on bond and awaiting murder trial is now accused of arson, but many wondered why he was released from jail after two other arrests that occurred in Maricopa County in April and May.
Francis Klettke, 23, was arrested in April after he was caught on surveillance camera shoplifting at a Target in Phoenix, police said. Klettke later confessed. He was also arrested on May 20 for drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. In court documents for both cases, it is stated that Klettke is "not-bailable" due to being on felony release.
"What these orders seem to suggest is that he's got this hold for murder. He's committed a new crime. He's not bailable on this crime," said Mel McDonald, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney who has no affiliation with this case.
Klettke posted a $200,000 cash bond in March 2018 in Yavapai County. He is accused of murdering his father in Fossil Creek in 2016.
"If that case is pending, the moment he was arrested for anything would be a violation of the conditions of release," McDonald explained. "In virtually any court in the state, if a person is out on bail on a murder charge and they commit a new offense, you're going into custody."
According to Yavapai County, the documents regarding Klettke's terms of release for the murder charge are sealed.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) said that Klettke was released in both the April and May cases because there was not enough evidence to prosecute the charges as felonies. Originally, law enforcement classified the offenses as felonies, likely because of Klettke's criminal past, according to McDonald.
"Typically when it's shoplifting, it's a misdemeanor. If there are other allegations that go with the shoplifting--like the person was armed or he has priors--you can charge it as a felony," said McDonald.
MCAO said the cases were passed onto the Phoenix City Attorney's Office.
The City Attorney's Office said, "once Maricopa County dismissed any felonies, there was no legal basis to retain him in custody."
The City Attorney's Office also said they are still pursuing misdemeanor charges in the shoplifting case. They claim that all other charges were dropped by MCAO.
Klettke is now behind bars for allegedly setting a carport on fire at the Park Lee Apartments on May 28.
It is not clear if Klettke will be extradited back to Yavapai County.
