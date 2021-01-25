YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After stealing from a convenience store, a man kidnapped a woman and then forced her to drive before she escaped at Sunset Point, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 26-year-old Cody Smith walked out of a convenience store in Humboldt, which is east of Prescott, just after 11 p.m. on Friday with a can of beer and soda without paying. He then sped off. Deputies found his abandoned car on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction after running out of gas.
YCSO said a little later Smith jumped in front of a woman driving south on I-17 and she nearly hit him. When she stopped and checked to see if he was OK, Smith jumped in the front passenger seat and told her to drive to California, YCSO said. Fearing for her life, she drove south on I-17. The victim then pretended to need to use the restroom so they stopped at Sunset Point. After using the bathroom, they went back to the car where Smith tried to get into the driver's side, but the woman said she didn't want him to drive. As Smith was walking to the other side of the car, the victim jumped in the car and drove off before Smith could get in. Deputies found Smith at the rest stop and was arrested. But YCSO couldn't initially find the kidnapping victim so they booked Smith on the theft charge and let him go.
Later in the evening, deputies found the victim and she told them everything. When they went to arrest Smith, they said he was at his father's house, where he wasn't allowed to be. Smith was found hiding in a shed and was arrested. He was booked on kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.