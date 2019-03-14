YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he punched and dragged a woman across his front yard.
According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home near Carpenter Lane in Cottonwood Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, a boy flagged him down and pointed to a specific house. The deputy walked up the driveway and saw the man, 49-year-old John Scrivner, standing behind a 50-year-old woman holding a large solid metal bar across her chest.
Scrivner was using the bar to lift the woman off the ground and she was screaming for help, YCSO said.
Two deputies were able to separate the suspect from the victim after a scuffle and take him into custody.
After speaking to the victim, deputies learned that prior to their arrival, Scrivner had attacked his 59-year-old girlfriend by choking her and saying he was going to kill her. She said Scrivner had punched his girlfriend and dragged her around the driveway by her hair. She was able to break free and get to a neighbor's house to call for help.
The woman told YCSO that when she heard the commotion she had walked over to see what was happening. As she was calling 911, Scrivner came up behind her and held the metal bar around her chest.
The woman told deputies that Scrivner kept trying to put the bar around her neck. She said that her 10-year-old son came outside and saw what was going on. The boy threw rocks at the suspect to try to stop the attack.
Scrivner was booked on two charges of attempted murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.