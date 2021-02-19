YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A traffic stop on Interstate 17 in Yavapai County led to the discovery of $150,000 worth of methamphetamine this week.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said K-9 deputies spotted a man driving recklessly on the freeway north of Sunset Point so they pulled him over. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Carlos Camargo-Urias from Surprise, had a 17-year-old in the car with him, YCSO said. Deputies said he was extremely nervous so they searched his Nissan Altima. That's when they found several vacuumed sealed bags of meth, weighing nearly 50 pounds.
Camargo-Urias was booked into jail on charges of drug possession, transporting drugs for sale and involving a child in a drug offense. His bond was set at half a million dollars.
"We all know meth is dangerously addicting and is damaging to the body. I want to thank our K-9 deputy for making sure these drugs didn't make it out into our community," said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.