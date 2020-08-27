COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – An Oregon man accused of rape and sexual abuse of a minor is awaiting extradition after Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies arrested him in Cottonwood. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Jon Klein was “wanted for several counts of rape and sexual abuse involving a minor.” Limited information from Jefferson County in Oregon was that Klein had recently moved to the Cottonwood area.
YCSO said deputies confirmed the warrant and “immediately” put together a search team. That team quickly learned that Klein was possibly staying at a home in the area east of Camino Real and Ogden Ranch Road on the east side of State Route 260, also called the Camp Verde-Bridgeport Highway.
When deputies spotted Klein driving in the area, they stopped him and arrested him without incident.
Klein was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on the Oregon warrant. YCSO says he’s “awaiting extradition proceedings with a bond of $100,000.”