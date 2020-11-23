PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brendan McDonough has faced many battles, starting even before 19 of his firefighting brothers lost their lives, in a battle only McDonough survived.

"My journey started at a young age with addiction," said McDonough. "At 13, I started using alcohol and marijuana, and it continued to progress through high school."

Surviving Granite Mountain hot shot opens drug and alcohol addiction rehab center in Prescott If you ask Brendan McDonough what led him here to this room, the answer is simple. “The last 5 years, why I’ve gotten to where I am today is because of my faith, my faith in God,” said McDonough.

He went from drugs and jail, to joining The Granite Mountain Hotshots, a new beginning that saved him for a time.

"When I found the fire service, I'd found a new sense of sobriety in my life that really just turned everything around," said McDonough.

When the Yarnell Fire happened, McDonough's life changed forever when 19 of his brothers lost their lives.

"When the tragedy struck on June 30, 2013, our whole state felt that loss and grief, and they looked to, what my perspective was, as me as a hero, and I just couldn't live up to that pressure," said McDonough.

Lost, broken, suicidal, McDonough spiraled out of control.

"After the tragedy, I was in a deep depressive state, suffering from flashbacks and anxiety and just a constant urge to drink to the point of feeling numb," said McDonough.

He hit rock bottom, until divine intervention lifted him back up. "I just needed to hit my knees and pray, and that's where I was at that evening," said McDonough. "I just asked God, I can't do this anymore."

Today, he says God saved him. He's sharing that message with other believers.

+5 Yarnell Hill Fire survivor: ‘It’s a tough life to live’ Brendon McDonough writes about a life of anxiety and survivor’s guilt since that tragic June day on the eve of the release of his new 288-page book, "My Lost Brothers: The Untold Story by the Yarnell Hill Fire's Lone Survivor.”

This month, Christ's Church of The Valley brought McDonough in to speak during its Press On Campaign. "As a pastor, we're seeing what the stats say, and we're seeing people really struggling during this season," said Ashley Wooldridge, Senior Pastor at CCV.

That's why CCV is offering to help anyone who needs it, whether they go to church or not. "As a church, what we're doing is, we're offering anyone in our city that needs help, if they will text, 'help' to 72020, we'll follow up within 24 hours," said Wooldridge. "We want to help pay for their first ten counseling appointments to see a professional counselor to get the help they need."

Resources like that could have helped McDonough in the darkest moments of his life, and he prays others take advantage of it. "Just by God working through my life, and me being able to share my story and what He's done, it's really shown people it's okay to be vulnerable," said McDonough.

You can find out more about CCV's Press On campaign and get the resources here.

If you or someone you love is in crisis and needs to speak to someone immediately, please call 911 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.