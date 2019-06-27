YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As the sixth anniversary of the Yarnell Hill Fire approaches, the community of Yarnell is moving forward with a new park aimed at honoring the hotshots who died in the fire, and the people whose homes were destroyed.
Yarnell Hill Fire Memorial Park will feature a stage, an amphitheater, and a “story wall” that will tell the tale of the fire.
The parks’ centerpiece will be a pile of boulders, where the iconic photo of the Granite Mountain Hotshots forming a human pyramid will be etched into metal.
Those involved with the project say it’s a way for the town to move forward while respecting the past.
“It changed the way we look at ourselves, the way we interact with our neighbors. It’s a tighter community,” said Frances Lechner. “We’re clearer about what’s possible for us. Let’s do some really cool stuff so their sacrifice was worthwhile.”
On Sunday, community members, firefighters, and others will gather at the park, located at 22556 South State Route 89 at 4 p.m. There’ll be a service ending with the reading of the names of all the fallen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, with a moment of silence at 4:42 p.m.
