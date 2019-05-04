PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix friends have almost 200 years of life experience between them.
On Saturday they had a birthday party to celebrate reaching triple digits.
“I don’t hear,” said Carl Anderson, one of the birthday boys.
Getting old has its low point, but Anderson makes it look easy. He turned 100 on May 1.
We asked him how it feels to hit such a milestone.
“Same as always,” he deadpanned.
His good friend Ed Herda, who also lives at American Dream Retirement Home in Phoenix, is hitting triple digits on June 2.
“Am I ready for it? I’ve been ready for it since 1919!” Herda joked.
Both men are WWII vets. Anderson served in Trinidad and Tobago and San Antonio, Texas. Herda was a pharmacist mate on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific.
Both men obviously still have a sense of humor.
“My favorite thing to do? I can’t do anything,” Herda said. “I can’t even get out of this damn chair.”
Their families came for a joint birthday celebration – a get-together they hadn’t had in years.
“Everybody’s happy – the family and the patients,” said Corina Chivari, owner of the retirement home.
The secret to living so long isn’t the same for everyone. Herda knows what worked for him.
“Drink the right kind of whiskey,” he said.
When asked what kind that would be, he responded with, “Any kind I can get my hands on.”
