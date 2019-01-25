PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A military family got some surprises they'll never forget Friday.
The Andrews family said they called The Military Assistance Mission for some financial help, but they wound up getting a lot more than they ever imagined.
Cricket Wireless and The WWE partnered to give the family gifts like diapers, toys for the kids and a television Friday.
WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair was there to deliver the gifts.
"Overwhelmed," said Savanna Andrews, whose husband is an Army veteran and is now in the reserves. "Very thankful. That is just perfect for us. Words really can’t describe how that feeling is."
"The military are the real heroes, and they pay the ultimate sacrifice, and to let them know that and to say thank you for your service and giving back in such an unselfish way is so important," said Flair.
"Everything that we can’t give our kids, and it’s materialistic, but it means the world to them, so it means the world to me," said Savanna's husband, Austin.
