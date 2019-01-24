Royal Rumble
WWE’s Road to WrestleMania starts in Phoenix! Many fans have called this week Royal Rumble week since the big pay-per-view event is on Sunday, and there are wrestling-related events all through the weekend. From Jan. 25 to Jan. 27 Royal Rumble Axxess will take over the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix. Fans can get up close to superstars, see live matches and more. General admission tickets start at $45.
On the night before Royal Rumble is WWE’s NXT Takeover at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 4:15 p.m.
The PPV event is on Sunday at Chase Field. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the main card starting at 5 p.m.
Arizona Balloon Classic
Another event happening all weekend is the Arizona Balloon Classic in Goodyear where spectators can get up close to dozens of giant balloons inflating and lifting off. Attendees can also pay for balloon rides or watch the Desert Glows, where the hot-air-balloons will glow in time to music. There’s also a family fun zone, live entertainment and more. The event will also feature the second annual Street Foodfest which includes a beer garden and food tasting. The cost is $15 per day with kids 12 and under getting in for free.
Jan. 25: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 26: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 27: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Legally Blonde: The Musical
Loved the movie, “Legally Blonde”? Well, relive the magic of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical. The upbeat production has all the same lovable characters as the book and the film and follows Woods on her road to self-discovery. Tickets start at $35.
Jan. 25-27
8 p.m.
History has its Eyes on You: A Hamilton Music Revue
If you missed out on “Hamilton” last year at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium, there’s a special concert where you can get the feel of the top musical at Phoenix’s The Van Buren. “History has its Eyes on You: A Hamilton Music Revue” features songs from the megahit musical as well as tracks from the “Hamilton” mixtape and Hamildrops. The tribute will have a live band just none of the costumes or moving scenery. Prices start at $20.
Jan. 26
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Keeping on the music theme, a global icon is coming to Glendale. Elton John says he's on his last tour and he has a stop at Gila River Arena. The performer will showcase more than five decades of songs. Tickets start at $169.
Doors: 6 p.m./Show: 8 p.m.
Brunch Bash
Who doesn't love brunch!? For everything brunch, there is the Brunch Bash in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Food will feature a variety of eggs benedict, pancakes, waffles, a cereal bar and other specialty brunch dishes. Cocktails will include Blood Marys, mimosas are more. Attendees can also enjoy beach games, live music and more. Advanced general admission is $8 with a VIP package costing $100.
Jan. 26
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TasteAbout Scottsdale
Some of the best chefs and local restaurants will come together to show their best food and drink at TasteAbout Scottsdale. Attendees can walk through the Kierland Commons and enjoy tastings paired with beer, wine and cocktails from more than 45 spots. Tickets start at $60. This event is 21 and older.
Jan. 26
2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Grand Wine Festival
Wine lovers rejoice! The Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting the Grand Wine Festival in downtown Phoenix Saturday and Sunday. It features more than 30 wineries pouring more than 200 wines. There will also be live music, food trucks and other local vendors. Tickets start at $15.
Jan 26: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tacolandia
It's not Taco Tuesday, but your belly won't care! Guests can celebrate their love for Mexican street-style tacos at Tacolandia on Saturday at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Tickets get you unlimited taco samples from 30 of the Valley's top taco shops. There will also be live entertainment, cocktails and beer and awards for best tacos. The event is 21 and over. Tickets start at $30.
Jan. 26: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Soccer: USMNT vs Panama
The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off its 2019 schedule with a friendly against Panama on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Tickets start at $32.
Jan. 27: Doors 4:30 p.m./Start 6 p.m.
Have an event you want readers to know about? Email me at dbaker@azfamily.com.
