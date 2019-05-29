PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The White House reportedly wanted the USS John S. McCain out of sight for President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Japan.
The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. Navy and Air Force officials outlined plans for Trump’s visit, which included a directive: “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, a tarp was hung over the name of the ship ahead of Trump’s visit. Sailors who typically wear hats with the name USS John McCain on them were given the day off.
[RELATED: Meghan McCain says Donald Trump 'will never be a great man']
(3) comments
What a child. To this day I STILL can’t believe that grown-ups - of any amount of intelligence, bow down to this depraved, narcissistic, idiotic, childish, spoiled, psychotic, conspiracy peddling brat.
At least when Obama was in the White House, these phony-conservative, “Grand Old” types, pretended to be moral, Christian, fiscally conservative, honest, decent, law abiding responsible grown-ups.
What a joke.. Phhhhh ...Think about it! ... “””Real Conservatives””” sold out their ENTIRE philosophical and ideological party plank... The WHOLE basis for their existing as a political party at all ...ALL OF IT ..to cater to the ego of ONE insane, utterly selfish, draft dodging, low-talent criminal con artist and utter coward.
It really would be funny if it wasn’t so Pathetic. ...So, yeah! ..carry-on sailor! Cover up the name of your ship. You might offend “the thick skinned, stable-genius, super-smart “”tough guy””.
This is so disrespectful of our late great Senator McCain that it is disgusting. Impeach the orange beast!
Yeah, so????? (There are simply some things that even the liberal media cannot make into hit pieces despite their best efforts.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.