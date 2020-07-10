PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety received reports of a wrong way vehicle on the Loop 101 near the Tatum Boulevard exit around 12 a.m. on Friday.
The car was traveling westbound in the eastbound HOV lane near the Scottsdale Road exit area.
When DPS troopers arrived, they tried to make contact with the driver of the car at the Tatum Boulevard off-ramp.
The driver of the car was taken into custody for suspected impairment.
DPS is continuing to investigate. They have not released the name of the driver.