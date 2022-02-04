PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A wrong-way crash involving two vehicles closed the northbound lanes of the SR-51 and McDowell early Friday morning. Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 1:30 a.m.; they receive a call about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the SR-51 and Bethany Home Road.
A marked Phoenix police officer was traveling on the freeway and spotted the car at some point. Melki says the wrong-way driver hit a vehicle head-on and caused extensive damage shortly after the initial call. Crews took both drivers to the hospital for their injuries. He says the wrong-way driver is a woman in her 40s, and a victim is a young man. His name or age haven't been released. Authorities are investigating if impairment could have been a factor.
The highway was closed for the investigation, but it has since reopened. This is the fourth wrong-way incident reported so far this year by Arizona's Family count.