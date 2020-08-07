SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A wrong-way driver was reported around 4:30 a.m. to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) near the US-60 and Loop 303.
The people who reported the wrong-way driver noticed the car entering the Loop 303. When DPS arrived, they were able to find it in the Gore area of El Mirage Road facing the wrong way.
According to DPS, the driver was still in the car and showed signs of impairment.
The driver has been arrested but not identified.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with Arizona's Family as we learn more.