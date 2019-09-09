PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- She's just 18 years old, but this young hiker has already accomplished something many people will never do!
RaceyKay Garnet just hiked the famed Pacific Crest Trail. The popular hiking trail goes from Mexico to Canada, and is more than 2,600 miles long.
Now, she's back home in Phoenix, and she's sharing how she conquered this incredible challenge.
Garnet (who was known on the trail as "SunKist") made the journey after she graduated early from Sandra Day O'Connor High School.
Her proud dad tells us she started the hike on March 10 and completed it Sept. 2.
"At the beginning of this journey it was hard to see sight of the end," she said. "People would ask me where I was heading, and I would say 'CANADA!'"
She said her mornings consisted of singing a four word song, “I’m going to Canada” on repeat to motivate herself.
"I knew eventually, it would happen," she said. "I loved it out here, all the good and the bad. For me, I never felt like I needed to be in the same place, to be exactly where I needed to be. I sacrificed good food, a pillow, a home, friends and family for the views and the adventure."
But she said it was all worth it in the end.
On her Facebook page, she wrote she felt "blessed to get to hike through some of the most breathtaking places in the world.
So what's next for this young adventurer? She's headed to college to become an Oregon Duck. She plans to study environmental engineering.
Her dad encourages everyone to follow her on Instagram, social media. Her family hopes her journey will inspire others.
She has also documented parts of her journey on YouTube.