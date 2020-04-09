PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A young Phoenix police officer wounded in the line of duty last month is now sharing her story. Ofc. Alicia Hubert was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on March 29, 2020. It was the same incident that cost Commander Greg Carnicle lost his life. “There was no glaring indication of what we were walking into,” said Ofc. Hubert.

Hubert, 22, was with a group of officers called to a home near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road to handle a fight among roommates. Then she heard gunshots. “Just really loud bangs,” said Hubert. “I felt a pain in my foot.”

Ofc. Hubert began to crawl, looking for her fellow officers, including Comdr. Greg Carnicle.“Somebody said his name, and to me, that broke me out of that ‘I’ve been shot’ and moved me to ‘other people had been shot,’” said Hubert. “It got me to think ‘go get the commander’.”

Hurber’s partner helped her to safety. “He came in and he grabbed my vest,” said Hubert. “I said just check my back, so he dragged me out.”

Ofc. Hubert had been shot in the back, but because of her vest, the bullet had not penetrated her body. “We were expecting the worst and hoping for the best,” recalls Hubert’s father, retired Phoenix police officer Paul Hubert. “She was alive she was well. She winked and gave a thumbs up to a friend of mine. I couldn’t have been happier.”

Ofc. Marissa Dowhan, 23, a 3-year member of the force, was also been shot and injured. Both women kept close contact as they recovered.

But Cmdr. Greg Carnicle did not survive. As a law enforcement leader with more than 30 years with the force, Hubert looked up to him. “It was an honor to follow him. It was an honor to be one of his officers,” said Hubert. Carnicle is survived by his wife and four adult children. He was just months from retiring.

Hubert has been an officer for a year and a half now. She says the shooting incident has only reinforced her pride in service. “To see the amount of support and outreach we’ve been given, it's beautiful,” said Hubert.

Hubert has bruised lungs and a broken toe, and is still healing. But she says she can’t wait to get back to work.