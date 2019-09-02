PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--- Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man collapsed while looking for help overnight in Phoenix.
The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix police said that several residents reported a burglary in the area.
According to investigators, Jason Robinson, 43, had suffered a gunshot wound and was knocking on doors asking for help before he collapsed and died at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)