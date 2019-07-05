PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Before the baseball and fireworks at Chase Field Friday there was a big surprise for an Army veteran and his family, a completely free home! It was thanks to the Building Homes For Heroes and JP Morgan Chase.
WATCH: Army veteran surprised with a gift home
Staff Sgt. Tim Smith, who had already served in the Army before 9/11, re-enlisted after the attacks, and ended up serving 3 tours in Iraq.
“The Arizona Diamondbacks are proud to announce that the Smith family will be awarded a newly-remodeled, mortgage-free home!” the pre-game announcer said to loud cheers at the stadium. Up until that moment, Tim and his wife Sheila, thought they were out on the field for a simple salute to a veteran.
“It was unbelievable,” Tim said. “Just thoughts of extreme gratitude and unbelievableness [SIC] flew through my mind."
“I was shaking. It was absolutely unbelievable,” Sheila said. “They did a really amazing job of keeping this a surprise."
After Tim’s 3 deployments, he was medically discharged. He still has memory loss, dizziness, and headaches from a rocket blast that caused him brain trauma. His selfless sacrifice is what made him a prime candidate for a free home, a 2,000 square foot home up in Overgaard.
“It's kind of been a dream of ours to move up north where it's a little bit cooler, and this is amazing,” Sheila said.
Building Homes For Heroes has done surprises like these almost 200 times around the country.
“Tim Smith did his service and I think they're really all deserving,” community engagement director Sara Dabson said. “And that's the thing -- I think there's still a lot of veterans out there who are very deserving and in need of this."
After 5 years of renting, the Smiths say their two daughters will get their own rooms in the 3-bedroom house.
“So unexpected. Oh my gosh. I'm so happy for him, he definitely deserved it," 17-year-old Cheyenne said of her dad and his surprise.
The Smiths will move into their house in Overgaard sometime in 2020.
(2) comments
And then they’ll go to Starbucks and be spit on.
Well deserved and thank you for your service and sacrifice for us, God Bless you and your family!!!
